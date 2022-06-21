Avera Medical Minute
Brandon Valley relay team & Birnbaum shine at Nike Nationals

Each finish in second while setting South Dakota records
Brandon Valley 4x400 meter relay team & Simeon Birnbaum
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EUGENE, OR (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota track and field prep athletes are continuing to make waves nationally.

This weekend at the Nike Outdoor Nationals at the University of Oregon’s historic Hayward Field the Brandon Valley boys 4x400 relay team of Jeremiah Donahoe, Joey Anders, Joey Dewitt and Julian Watson took second place with an all-time South Dakota record of 3:18.09.

Rapid City STevens’ Simeon Birnbaum also took second place in the 800 meter run at the Nike Nationals, also in record time for a South Dakotan at 1:50.12. This coming a little over a week after he became the 17th high schooler in United States history to run a sub four minute mile.

