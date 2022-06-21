DSS to help repair or replace aircon for eligible South Dakotans

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As temperatures in South Dakota rise with the start of summer, the Department of Social Services (DSS) is reminding the public there is assistance to help people stay cool.

DSS offers assistance with the repair and replacement of air conditioning systems for eligible South Dakotans who own their home and who are eligible for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.

Eligibility for Energy Assistance is based on the number of people and the income of everyone in the home. To apply for energy assistance and help with the repair and replacement of air conditioning systems that are not working or not working properly, visit DSS.SD.Gov or your local Community Action Agency at DSS.SD.GOV.

Air conditioner repair and replacement are based on a first-come basis, and the payments are made to the energy supplier, according to a press release from the DSS.

Four Community Action Programs administer the air conditioner repair and replacement program for the DSS

Inter-Lakes Community Action – Ph: 605-256-6518 ( www.interlakescap.com ) serves Brookings, Clark, Codington, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Kingsbury, Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, and Moody counties.

Grow South Dakota - Ph: 605-698-7654 ( https://www.growsd.org/ ) serves Beadle, Brown, Campbell, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, McPherson, Marshall, Potter, Roberts, Spink, Stanley, Sully, and Walworth counties.

Rural Office of Community Services - Ph: 605-384-3883 ( www.rocsinc.org ) serves Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Jones, Lincoln, Lyman, Mellette, Sanborn, Todd, Tripp, Turner, Yankton, and Union counties.

Western South Dakota Community Action - Ph: 605-348-1460 ( www.wsdca.org ) serves Bennett, Butte, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Fall River, Haakon, Harding, Jackson, Lawrence, Meade, Perkins, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, and Ziebach counties.

DSS also provides energy assistance to help low-income South Dakotans pay for home heating costs. Applications may be submitted any time for the upcoming winter.

