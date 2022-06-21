Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

DSS to help repair or replace aircon for eligible South Dakotans

Air Conditioning
Air Conditioning(Dan LeFebvre)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As temperatures in South Dakota rise with the start of summer, the Department of Social Services (DSS) is reminding the public there is assistance to help people stay cool.

DSS offers assistance with the repair and replacement of air conditioning systems for eligible South Dakotans who own their home and who are eligible for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.

Eligibility for Energy Assistance is based on the number of people and the income of everyone in the home. To apply for energy assistance and help with the repair and replacement of air conditioning systems that are not working or not working properly, visit DSS.SD.Gov or your local Community Action Agency at DSS.SD.GOV.

Air conditioner repair and replacement are based on a first-come basis, and the payments are made to the energy supplier, according to a press release from the DSS.

Four Community Action Programs administer the air conditioner repair and replacement program for the DSS
  • Inter-Lakes Community Action – Ph: 605-256-6518 (www.interlakescap.com) serves Brookings, Clark, Codington, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Kingsbury, Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, and Moody counties.
  • Grow South Dakota - Ph: 605-698-7654 (https://www.growsd.org/) serves Beadle, Brown, Campbell, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, McPherson, Marshall, Potter, Roberts, Spink, Stanley, Sully, and Walworth counties.
  • Rural Office of Community Services - Ph: 605-384-3883 (www.rocsinc.org) serves Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Jones, Lincoln, Lyman, Mellette, Sanborn, Todd, Tripp, Turner, Yankton, and Union counties.
  • Western South Dakota Community Action - Ph: 605-348-1460 (www.wsdca.org) serves Bennett, Butte, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Fall River, Haakon, Harding, Jackson, Lawrence, Meade, Perkins, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, and Ziebach counties.

DSS also provides energy assistance to help low-income South Dakotans pay for home heating costs. Applications may be submitted any time for the upcoming winter.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Boy seriously injured while hiking in Custer State Park
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
US airlines that get the most and least consumer complaints
Freshpet is recalling one lot of Freshpet Select Fresh from the Kitchen Home-cooked Chicken...
Dog food recalled over salmonella concerns

Latest News

Authorities arrested 30-year-old Eduardo Leanos from Sioux Falls on three counts of aggravated...
Police: Man faces charges after threatening to shoot 3 people in Sioux Falls
Police: Panhandler assaulted after given money
U.S. Treasurey Sec. Janet Yellen (file photo)
Treasury Secretary Yellen visiting Rosebud Indian Reservation Tuesday
Oahe Storm Damage fallen tree
Storm damage temporarily closes Oahe Downstream Recreation Area