Family focuses state golf champion Olivia Sorlie

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Olivia Sorlie doesn’t leave anything to chance on the golf course.

“I have to have these two ball markers on. I am a super superstitious person actually. My ball markers, I just have to have the same routine and everything.” Sorlie says.

And that includes the cheering gallery of her mom Jana and dad OJ.

“Her dad is who they talk game with. Mom is always the cheerleader. It doesn’t matter how bad of a shot, I’m the one saying ‘good shot, you got this, you’re okay’.” Jana says.

Her inspiration was older sister Lindsey.

“She’s Baby O! She’s been practicing hard since she was little. I think she started in fifth grade. I tried teaching her younger. That didn’t work!” Lindsey Koser says.

Once Lindsey graduated in 2014 and left to play at Briar Cliff, Olivia dreamed of becoming a champion at Canton.

“Just keep your routine, do your thing and hope that everything works out.” Olivia says of trying to win the title.

Which seemed in reach after the junior’s strong opening round at this year’s state tournament. Yet on the final day, as several others would draw even with her, Olivia leaned on her gallery.....

“She’s very patient with her game. She’s a very bright girl and I knew if she could just keep herself in that moment she’d be fine.” Jana says.

“It’s like a support system you know? Hit a bad shot and they’re there to be like ‘it’s okay, you’re still in this’.” Olivia says.

...which included her sister....

“It just helped her keep her head in the game still. But she’s got a great mental game and I’m sure just seeing us there, knowing that we’re there cheering her on, helped a lot.” Lindsey says.

“My sister, she’s a college golfer, she’s always pushed me to be the best!” An Emotional Olivia says of Lindsey.

To finish off a one shot victory and claim the State A Championship.

“Amazing! Amazing! So many emotions going in to the day!” Olivia says.

“So much joy and happiness for her. I think we all felt that this is what she has been working for!” Lindsey says.

“I will need a recovery!” Jana says.

After all, they’ll be back to do this again next year!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.