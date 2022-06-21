Fire destroys Wall cafe

WALL, S.D. (KOTA) - A multiple alarm fire burned Monday night in Wall.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the Wall Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Cactus Cafe and Lounge on Main Street. Firefighters who arrived on the scene discovered a free-burning fire and heavy smoke. The fire fire had reached the roof of the building, which also held some residential space.

Firefighters from multiple agencies worked for several hours to contain the fire and expect to remain on scene for days to come.

There where no reported injuries to people or animals.

