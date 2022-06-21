Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Gas station refuses GoFundMe money to make up for 69 cent gas mistake, fired employee says

Gas station refuses GoFundMe money for 69 cent mistake. (Source: KCRA, INSTAGRAM, @SAC_G_D, GOFUNDME, JOHN SZCZECINA, CNN, Instagram/@SAC_G_D)
By Erin Heft
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) – The past week has been a nightmare for a now-former gas station manager in California.

John Szczecina was fired after he said he accidentally set pumps at 69 cents a gallon at a station in Rancho Cordova.

Szczecina said he was responsible for entering gas prices that day and simply got the decimal wrong.

His family immediately started a GoFundMe to pay back the $20,000 the gas station lost in the several hours prices were wrong.

In just a few days, over $24,000 was collected, but the company said it doesn’t want the money.

According to GoFundMe, the organizer will be required to post a clear update to keep donors informed if the gas station company refuses the funds, and the money will be refunded.

Szczecina said he hopes the company will accept the money because it would give him peace of mind.

He’s currently applying for jobs and said he hopes something great is on the horizon.

His former employer has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
(Source: Gray News)
Boy seriously injured while hiking in Custer State Park
Freshpet is recalling one lot of Freshpet Select Fresh from the Kitchen Home-cooked Chicken...
Dog food recalled over salmonella concerns
US airlines that get the most and least consumer complaints
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say

Latest News

Red Dawn Foster was hired as SDAN’s Tribal Liaison to carry out this grant initiative
Grant helps expand out-of-school programs on South Dakota’s Indian Reservations
The Supreme Court ruled that a Maine tuition program cannot exclude religious private schools.
Supreme Court rules religious schools can get Maine tuition aid
Community members lay flowers down near gravestone markers at the 'Say Their Names' cemetery...
Judge resets trial to Oct. 24 for 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing
This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on...
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
FILE PHOTO - The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumes Tuesday with testimony...
1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pressured