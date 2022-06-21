The Longest Day at Lake Lorraine event tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Longest Day at Lake Lorraine event is taking place this evening from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm to raise awareness and honor those who have battled Alzheimer’s disease. This will be a family-friendly event with food trucks, outdoor activities, and a luminary light ceremony. We had Lake Lorraine community director Amy Smolik join us to tell us what to expect in the first year of this event. The event is free and free-will donations are accepted through the website to the Alzheimer’s Association.

https://lakelorrainesiouxfalls.com/longestday

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.