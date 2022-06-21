Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

The Longest Day at Lake Lorraine event tonight

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Longest Day at Lake Lorraine event is taking place this evening from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm to raise awareness and honor those who have battled Alzheimer’s disease. This will be a family-friendly event with food trucks, outdoor activities, and a luminary light ceremony. We had Lake Lorraine community director Amy Smolik join us to tell us what to expect in the first year of this event. The event is free and free-will donations are accepted through the website to the Alzheimer’s Association.

https://lakelorrainesiouxfalls.com/longestday

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
(Source: Gray News)
Boy seriously injured while hiking in Custer State Park
Freshpet is recalling one lot of Freshpet Select Fresh from the Kitchen Home-cooked Chicken...
Dog food recalled over salmonella concerns
US airlines that get the most and least consumer complaints
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say

Latest News

Through the investigation, the South Dakota Highway Patrol notes that Ravnsborg has been pulled...
LIVE: Ravnsborg impeachment trial probing the 2020 fatal crash
Wall's Cactus Cafe destroyed in June 20, 2022 fire.
Fire destroys Wall cafe
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Warm but less humid
Pictured on the left, Mitchell native Culhane leaving North Dakota State to become play-by-play...
Mitchell native Jeff Culhane named play-by-play voice at Florida State