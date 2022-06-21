Mitchell native Jeff Culhane to become play-by-play voice at Florida State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mitchell native Jeff Culhane can ditch all the winter weather gear he had to wear in Fargo.

That’s because the former voice of North Dakota State athletics is heading south after being hired today by Florida State as their new director of broadcasting where he’ll call football and men’s basketball games.

Culhane held several broadcasting roles beginning his career in his native South Dakota from 2001 through 2007, including voice of Coyote women’s basketball. He spent time at the University of Nebraska and West Virginia before working the last six years as NDSU’s lead play-by-play man.

