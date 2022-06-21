Multiple generous giveaways presented at the Prime Time Gala

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple giveaways took place during the Prime Time Gala on Saturday night.

During the Prime Time Gala, Feeding South Dakota was presented with a check from the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation for $316,016. Over the past nine years, the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation has given $2,084,312 to Feeding South Dakota.

Of the 17.7 million pounds of food that Feeding South Dakota distributes on an annual basis, only about 10% of that is protein, according to a press release. High-quality protein, like beef, plays an important role in overall health, including weight control, by increasing satiety and helping to build and maintain muscle mass. Prior to Saturday night’s donation, funds raised at the Prime Time Gala have helped to purchase and distribute over 1,222,933 pounds of beef for those that need it the most across South Dakota.

A total of $15,000 in scholarships were also presented at the Prime Time Gala to five students attending South Dakota schools interested in the improvement of beef production and promotion to aid in their education.

This year’s scholarship winners included the following:

• $1,000 – Everett Paul – Faith, South Dakota

• $2,000 – Destrie Morris – St. Lawrence, South Dakota

• $3,000 – Mitchell VanderWal – Mellette, South Dakota

• $4,000 – Matea Gordon – Sturgis, South Dakota

• $5,000 – Brandon Volmer– Winner, South Dakota

The Fed Cattle Challenge winners were also announced at the event. The goal of the program is to help develop the next generation of feed yard owners and managers in South Dakota by allowing youth aged 14-18 to learn and participate in a cattle finishing program.

Youth award recipients included:

• $500 – Korbin Leddy – Stockholm, South Dakota

• $1,000 – Paige Endorf– Canova, South Dakota

• $1,500 – Henry Wright – Brandon, South Dakota

The gala also concluded with a Billion Chevrolet of Sioux Falls truck raffle drawing. Exactly 1,000 tickets were sold this year for a chance to win a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Duramax Crew Cab 4WD LT. The lucky winner of the truck is Deb Corkill of Tea, South Dakota.

“The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation is inspired and humbled by the results of the 2022 Prime Time Gala,” exclaimed Ryan Eichler, President of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation. “The outpouring of generosity, coupled with a high-energy atmosphere, made the event unforgettable. The beef industry in South Dakota continues to show tremendous support for the Prime Time Gala and supports the mission of Feeding South Dakota. As we look to the tenth annual event next June, we’re excited to partner with industry stakeholders and sponsors to continue delivering beef to those in need throughout South Dakota.”

For more information about the 10th Annual Prime Time Gala + Concert that will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, and for additional details about the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation, visit SDCattlemensFoundation.com.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.