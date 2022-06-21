Police: Man faces charges after threatening to shoot 3 people in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man faces charges after threatening to shoot at three people, bearing a gun.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Sunday morning around 12:20 a.m. three people were unloading a car outside a motel in northwest Sioux Falls when someone from the 2nd floor came out with a gun and threatened to shoot them. Two of the victims went into their motel room on the first floor, and the third drove away in the vehicle and called the police.

Authorities arrested 30-year-old Eduardo Leanos from Sioux Falls on three counts of aggravated assault.

