Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Panhandler assaulted after given money

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a panhandler was assaulted after he was given money.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim, in this case, was a panhandler holding a sign. A woman had stopped her car to give the victim money. Immediately after she did, another man came up and said he wanted the money. The woman said the ‘no money was for the man with the sign,’ and the suspect then punched the victim and took his sign, but not the money.

Authorities would like to remind people to donate to organizations that are put in place to help people rather than giving money directly to panhandlers. Clemens said there have been fights between panhandlers who try to claim a corner and he said oftentimes, the panhandlers use the money to support substance abuse habits.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Boy seriously injured while hiking in Custer State Park
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
US airlines that get the most and least consumer complaints
Freshpet is recalling one lot of Freshpet Select Fresh from the Kitchen Home-cooked Chicken...
Dog food recalled over salmonella concerns

Latest News

U.S. Treasurey Sec. Janet Yellen (file photo)
Treasury Secretary Yellen visiting Rosebud Indian Reservation Tuesday
Oahe Storm Damage fallen tree
Storm damage temporarily closes Oahe Downstream Recreation Area
Lincoln County Deputies were able to find the suspect Kip Hartwick, 27, from Canton.
Police: Suspect faces multiple charges after setting fire to stolen car
Red Dawn Foster was hired as SDAN’s Tribal Liaison to carry out this grant initiative
Grant helps expand out-of-school programs for South Dakota’s Indian Reservations