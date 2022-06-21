Police: Panhandler assaulted after given money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a panhandler was assaulted after he was given money.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim, in this case, was a panhandler holding a sign. A woman had stopped her car to give the victim money. Immediately after she did, another man came up and said he wanted the money. The woman said the ‘no money was for the man with the sign,’ and the suspect then punched the victim and took his sign, but not the money.

Authorities would like to remind people to donate to organizations that are put in place to help people rather than giving money directly to panhandlers. Clemens said there have been fights between panhandlers who try to claim a corner and he said oftentimes, the panhandlers use the money to support substance abuse habits.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.