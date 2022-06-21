Avera Medical Minute
Police: Suspect faces multiple charges after setting fire to stolen car

Lincoln County Deputies were able to find the suspect Kip Hartwick, 27, from Canton.
Lincoln County Deputies were able to find the suspect Kip Hartwick, 27, from Canton.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man faces multiple charges after he allegedly stole a car and set it on fire.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a report of a stolen vehicle in northeast Sioux Falls was made Saturday morning. Later that day, southeast of the original location, around 2:30 p.m. police discovered the stolen car was on fire. In this case, the victim knew the suspect and had told him not to take the car.

Lincoln County Deputies were able to find the suspect Kip Hartwick, 27, from Canton. Hartwick faces charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Arson, Reckless Burning, and Intentional Damage to Property.

