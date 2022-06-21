Sioux Falls Doppler Radar is offline while undergoing upgrades

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Weather Service Sioux Falls said the area’s radar will be taken offline for major repairs and replacements.

The Doppler radar will be offline for up to 2 weeks starting June 21. The radar will receive upgrades including the replacement of the pedestal which will require the removal of the dome structure. These changes are part of the Service Life Extension Program (SLEP), according to the organization’s Facebook post. These updates are essential to ensure the radar will work reliably into 2030.

In the event of severe weather risks, the organization will continue to utilize all other radars in the area.

