Ravnsborg impeachment trial probing the AG’s fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota senators have begun hearing evidence for the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, whose account of a fatal 2020 traffic accident led criminal investigators, some lawmakers, and the victim’s family to question his truthfulness.

The proceeding that began Tuesday is expected to take two days.

At the start of the trial, the prosecuting attorneys will have one hour for an opening statement to present the case for impeachment. Ravnborg’s attorney will also have an hour to present the case against impeachment. Each side will also have four hours to present witness testimony, exhibits, and cross-examine witnesses.

Ravnsborg is no stranger to law enforcement for his driving record. Through the investigation, the South Dakota Highway Patrol notes that Ravnsborg has been pulled over numerous times going back to 1996. And since he was elected Attorney General, he’s been warned eight times.

Ravnsborg struck and killed a pedestrian, but initially said he may have struck a deer or large animal and didn’t know otherwise until he returned to the scene the next day. The Republican-controlled Senate is hearing from impeachment prosecutors, defense attorneys, crash investigators and former members of Ravnsborg’s staff as lawmakers decide whether to remove the Republican attorney general from office.

Ravnsborg has officially confirmed he will not seek re-election in November.

The impeachment trial is being streamed live, watch below with Dakota News Now.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.