Storm damage temporarily closes Oahe Downstream Recreation Area

Oahe Storm Damage fallen tree(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks (GFP) announced that Oahe Downstream Recreation Area is temporarily closed after Monday’s storm.

In order to efficiently clean up the fallen trees and storm debris, the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area will be closed on June 21 and 22. Representatives say the GFP will reopen the park as quickly as possible.

