Three win for the second time at Husets during Border Battle Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ryan Timms, Brandon Bosma and Zach Olivier each earned their second feature win of the season at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday during The Border Battle presented by Dakota Supply Group.

There hadn’t been a repeat winner at the track this season until Sunday’s event, which featured another neat moment as Timms garnered the $10,000 Buffalo Wild Wings Triple Crown Bonus for sweeping the three-race weekend with the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association.

“I really can’t believe we won that,” he said. “I really didn’t expect to win it from ninth. It was pretty cool to get the win on Father’s Day for my dad.”

Timms advanced into the top five within the first five laps. A move from fourth to second place on Lap 11 brought Timms into striking distance of polesitter Ayrton Gennetten, who built his lead to more than three seconds before Timms closed quickly as Gennetten was stymied by traffic just after the midpoint of the 25-lap main event.

“When I got to second he was pretty far away,” Timms said. “Like a lap later he was right there. It was pretty treacherous and I about messed up a few times.”

Timms capitalized by pulling into the lead with a move on the bottom of turns three and four on Lap 16. A caution came out moments later, setting up the final restart of the race. Timms held on throughout the final 10 laps to win by 1.970 seconds.

Gennetten finished with a season-best second-place showing at the track.

“Traffic was killer for me,” he said. “They were like two, three wide. I wish I could have got that trophy for my dad for Father’s Day.”

Austin McCarl recorded his third podium of the season at Huset’s Speedway with a third-place result.

“It’s going to be a big four days at the end of the week,” he said in reference to the upcoming four straight nights of World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series races at the track. “Hopefully we can be up here talking to you (announcer Austin Lloyd) later in the week.”

Points leader Justin Henderson was fourth and Kaleb Johnson placed fifth.

Jack Dover set quick time during qualifying and he also garnered the Quick Change Rebuilds Hard Charger Award after rallying from 27th to 11th in the A Main. Timms, Brendan Mullen, Mark Dobmeier and Marcus Dumesny produced heat race victories.

Bosma became the first repeat winner at Huset’s Speedway this season as he hustled from seventh to the lead within the first 11 laps of the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series feature.

Bosma rocketed from third into the top spot during a restart on Lap 11 and he pulled away despite a pair of late cautions to win by 1.525 seconds.

“I definitely had to work for that one,” he said. “I kinda figured the center would end up getting slick and build a pretty good cushion back up. And I figured the bottom would go away eventually with everybody being down there. I just started working around the top and it was really, really good.”

Jacob Hughes maneuvered from ninth to second place and Trevor Serbus rallied from 10th to third. Dusty Ballenger placed fourth and 12th-starting Lee Goos Jr., who was involved in a caution, charged from the back of the pack to fifth to maintain his lead in the championship standings.

Nick Barger, Bosma and Tim Rustad, who led the first 10 laps of the A Main, were the heat race winners.

Olivier maneuvered from ninth into the lead on Lap 4 as he garnered his second Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks victory of the season. It was anything but easy for Olivier, who had to hold off 10th-starting Colby Klaassen throughout the remainder of the 18-lap main event to win by 0.747 seconds.

“It’s really special,” Olivier said. “I saw the cushion there and the bottom was really, really dry slick out of (turn) two. I just thought there was a lot more traction on top so I went up there and it felt good right away. There was a little more moisture on the bottom of (turns) three and four. I felt like that was the fast way around.”

Matt Steuerwald rallied from 12th to third with Brandon Ferguson, who led the first three laps, ending fourth. Jayke Glanzer rounded out the top five.

The heat races were won by JJ Zebell and Mike Chaney.

Sunday’s action kicked off a busy week at Huset’s Speedway, which welcomes the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series for four straight nights this week. It begins Wednesday with the Ace Ready Mix/Myrl & Roy’s presents the World of Outlaws followed by the $100,000-to-win Huset’s High Bank Nationals running Thursday through Saturday.

THE BORDER BATTLE PRESENTED BY DAKOTA SUPPLY GROUP RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (June 19, 2022) –

NOSA Series/Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms (9); 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten (1); 3. 88-Austin McCarl (6); 4. 7-Justin Henderson (5); 5. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (3); 6. 16-Brooke Tatnell (7); 7. 27-Carson McCarl (8); 8. 11M-Brendan Mullen (11); 9. 13-Mark Dobmeier (13); 10. 14-Jody Rosenboom (16); 11. 81-Jack Dover (27); 12. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny (2); 13. ACE-Dusty Zomer (15); 14. 09-Matt Juhl (4); 15. 22-Riley Goodno (18); 16. 9N-Wade Nygaard (10); 17. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (14); 18. 101-Chuck McGillivray (22); 19. 14T-Tim Estenson (17); 20. 4-Cody Hansen (21); 21. 86-Donovan Peterson (24); 22. 47-Brant O’Banion (26); 23. 17-Zach Omdahl (20); 24. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (23); 25. (DNF) 1X-Jake Bubak (12); 26. (DNF) 26-Blake Egeland (25); 27. (DNF) 21-Brian Brown (19); 28. (DNS) 8H-Jade Hastings; 29. (DNS) 22X-Nick Otto; 30. (DNS) 0-Alex Schriever.

Fatheadz Eyewear Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms (1); 2. 88-Austin McCarl (3); 3. 14-Jody Rosenboom (6); 4. 9N-Wade Nygaard (2); 5. 14T-Tim Estenson (5); 6. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (7); 7. (DNF) 81-Jack Dover (4); 8. (DNF) 47-Brant O’Banion (8).

KND Safety Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 11M-Brendan Mullen (1); 2. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (2); 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten (3); 4. 09-Matt Juhl (4); 5. 22-Riley Goodno (5); 6. 4-Cody Hansen (6); 7. 26-Blake Egeland (7); 8. (DNS) 0-Alex Schriever.

Smith TI Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier (1); 2. 16-Brooke Tatnell (4); 3. 1X-Jake Bubak (2); 4. 7-Justin Henderson (3); 5. 21-Brian Brown (5); 6. 101-Chuck McGillivray (6); 7. (DNF) 22X-Nick Otto (7).

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny (2); 2. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (5); 3. 27-Carson McCarl (3); 4. ACE-Dusty Zomer (1); 5. 17-Zach Omdahl (6); 6. 86-Donovan Peterson (7); 7. 8H-Jade Hastings (4).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 81-Jack Dover, 00:11.164 (5); 2. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.166 (22); 3. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:11.173 (9); 4. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:11.212 (4); 5. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:11.222 (17); 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:11.253 (21); 7. 7-Justin Henderson, 00:11.260 (6); 8. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:11.262 (10); 9. 9N-Wade Nygaard, 00:11.263 (26); 10. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.279 (2); 11. 1X-Jake Bubak, 00:11.284 (11); 12. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny, 00:11.287 (30); 13. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:11.288 (15); 14. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.313 (1); 15. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.325 (19); 16. ACE-Dusty Zomer, 00:11.341 (8); 17. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.358 (7); 18. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.361 (24); 19. 21-Brian Brown, 00:11.364 (23); 20. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 00:11.409 (20); 21. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 00:11.506 (27); 22. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:11.553 (13); 23. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:11.611 (12); 24. 17-Zach Omdahl, 00:11.696 (3); 25. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.709 (25); 26. 26-Blake Egeland, 00:11.956 (18); 27. 22X-Nick Otto, 00:11.982 (29); 28. 86-Donovan Peterson, 00:11.990 (28); 29. (DNF) 47-Brant O’Banion, 00:11.990 (16); 30. (DNS) 0-Alex Schriever, 00:11.990.

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 23-Brandon Bosma (7); 2. 8-Jacob Hughes (9); 3. 10X-Trevor Serbus (10); 4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (8); 5. 17-Lee Goos Jr (12); 6. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (6); 7. F5-Tim Rustad (1); 8. 77-Taylor Ryan (4); 9. 1K-Micah Slendy (3); 10. 35-Sam Henderson (13); 11. 28G-Gracyn Masur (20); 12. (DNF) 45-Monty Ferriera (11); 13. (DNF) 98-Nate Barger (15); 14. (DNF) 28-Nicholas Winter (14); 15. (DNF) 14-Nick Barger (5); 16. (DNF) 6B-Bayley Ballenger (2); 17. (DNF) 91-Andrew Sullivan (17); 18. (DNF) 69-Mike Moore (18); 19. (DNS) 96-Blaine Stegenga; 20. (DNS) 10-Lincoln Drewis; 21. (DNS) 31-Koby Werkmeister.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Nick Barger (3); 2. 17-Lee Goos Jr (7); 3. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (2); 4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (5); 5. 35-Sam Henderson (4); 6. 96-Blaine Stegenga (6); 7. (DNS) 10-Lincoln Drewis.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Brandon Bosma (4); 2. 1K-Micah Slendy (2); 3. 10X-Trevor Serbus (6); 4. 8-Jacob Hughes (5); 5. 28-Nicholas Winter (1); 6. 91-Andrew Sullivan (7); 7. (DNF) 31-Koby Werkmeister (3).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. F5-Tim Rustad (1); 2. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (3); 3. 77-Taylor Ryan (2); 4. 45-Monty Ferriera (6); 5. 98-Nate Barger (4); 6. (DNF) 69-Mike Moore (5); 7. (DNF) 28G-Gracyn Masur (7).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 71-Zach Olivier (9); 2. 34K-Colby Klaassen (10); 3. 3-Matt Steuerwald (12); 4. 15-Brandon Ferguson (1); 5. 14J-Jayke Glanzer (2); 6. 29Z-JJ Zebell (6); 7. 40-Tim Dann (11); 8. 7-Matthew Donker (8); 9. 64-Cory Yeigh (13); 10. 65J-Jeff Wittrock (4); 11. 18-Ivan Olivier (14); 12. (DNF) 12-Mike Chaney (5); 13. (DNF) 71X-Shaun Taylor (15); 14. (DNF) 1X-Aaron Foote (7); 15. (DNF) 21-Ron Howe (3).

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 29Z-JJ Zebell (4); 2. 34K-Colby Klaassen (8); 3. 14J-Jayke Glanzer (2); 4. 65J-Jeff Wittrock (3); 5. 1X-Aaron Foote (5); 6. 40-Tim Dann (7); 7. (DNF) 64-Cory Yeigh (6); 8. (DNF) 71X-Shaun Taylor (1).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Mike Chaney (3); 2. 15-Brandon Ferguson (1); 3. 21-Ron Howe (2); 4. 71-Zach Olivier (6); 5. 7-Matthew Donker (5); 6. 3-Matt Steuerwald (7); 7. (DNF) 18-Ivan Olivier (4).

2022 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Ryan Timms – 2 (May 29 and June 19); Lynton Jeffrey – 1 (May 15); Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 8); Giovanni Scelzi – 1 (May 22); Brooke Tatnell – 1 (June 12)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Brandon Bosma – 2 (May 8 and June 19); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (May 22); Sam Henderson – 1 (June 12); and Trevor Serbus – 1 (May 15)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Zach Olivier – 2 (May 22 and June 19); Colby Klaassen – 1 (June 12); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 8); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 15)

UP NEXT –*

Wednesday through Saturday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., for the Ace Ready Mix/Myrl & Roy’s presents the World of Outlaws and the Huset’s High Bank Nationals with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks (Thursday and Friday only)

