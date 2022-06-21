Treasury Secretary Yellen visiting Rosebud Indian Reservation Tuesday

MISSION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Secretary of the U.S. Treasure Department is making a stop at a South Dakota reservation to tout recent federal financial commitments to Tribal governments across the country.

Sec. Janet Yellen will visit the Rosebud Indian Reservation on Tuesday, according to a press release from her office. This marks the first time in history that a Treasury Secretary has visited a Tribal nation.

The U.S. Treasury Department has played a major role in administering coronavirus relief funds for Tribal governments, including over $30 billion as part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Some of that funding went toward several “substantial” housing projects for the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, according to the department.

Yellen’s visit comes the same day that Biden announced the appointment of Marilynn “Lynn” Malerba, Lifetime Chief of the Mohegan Indian Tribe, as Treasurer of the United States. Malerba is the first female chief of her Tribal nation and will be the first Native American Treasurer at the Treasury Department. In addition, the Treasure Department also announced the establishment of a new Office of Tribal and Native Affairs, which will report to the Treasurer and coordinate Tribal relations throughout the Department.

