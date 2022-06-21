Warm but less humid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Tuesday! A few high, thin clouds will drift through every so often today. It’s going to be cooler today, but still warm, and the humidity will be noticeably lower. High temperatures will be in the 80s across the region. It will be a little breezy up north and out west with wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph. The wind should die down heading into tonight and we’ll bottom out in the 60s. Wednesday looks like another warmer day, but not oppressively hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Those summer-like temperatures we got used to over the weekend will make a return by the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will be toasty with highs in the mid to upper 90s! The humidity will crank back up, too. There’s a slight chance we could see a few thunderstorms late Thursday, then again late Friday. Otherwise, we should stay dry heading into the weekend. It will be cooler, too, with highs falling into the low to mid 80s this weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, it looks like we’ll stay dry and warm. Highs will start off in the mid to upper 80s next week, but it does look like the 90s are poised to make a come back.

