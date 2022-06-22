Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

American Harp Society National Conference returns to Sioux Falls for the first time since 1978

“It brings joy to the people who hear it, which makes the people who play it even more joyful.”
This year will mark the first time the conference has been in Sioux Falls since 1978.
This year will mark the first time the conference has been in Sioux Falls since 1978.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Most people never learn how to play the harp but for others such as Jeremy Chesman and Anna Vorhes, the instrument has become a major part of their lives since they first gave it a try.

“I started as a senior in high school and then continued through college, it’s very common for people to start harp later in life. A lot of people once their kids leave the house and they’ve always wanted to play they take it up,” American Harp Society Committee Member Jeremy Chesman said.

Anna Vorhes is not only an Augustana music instructor and harp player, but she is also one of the main reasons the 2022 Harp Conference returned to Sioux Falls. Vorhes along with Experience Sioux Falls started planning for the conference to come to the city all the way back in 2018.

MORE: Charlie’s Pizza brings family-style restaurant back to Sioux Falls after 33 years.

Vorhes hopes the conference can help spread her passion for the harp to the Sioux Falls area.

“It brings joy to the people who hear it which makes the people who play it even more joyful, even if they’re only playing for their own families. And that’s what makes me play the harp. It is joyful when I play for people. They are happier and I love being able to do that,” Local Conference Chair Anna Vorhes said.

The conference features multiple performances throughout Sioux Falls giving people from around the area a chance to listen to the unique sound of harp music.

“This instrument never sounds bad. It doesn’t sound like a violin bow scraping across the strings. It doesn’t sound like a clarinet with a squeak or an oboe with a squawk. It sounds lovely no matter what you do,” Vorhes said.

Harp performers from around the world will be holding shows throughout Sioux Falls Wednesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main Street
Fire destroys Wall cafe
(Source: Gray News)
Boy seriously injured while hiking in Custer State Park
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
Shocking surveillance video shows a father trying to protect his 7-month old baby from a man...
Caught on video: Father with baby pushes away man with gun
Police: Panhandler assaulted after given money

Latest News

Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputy Lindquist
Pennington Deputy kept people safe while Wall building burned
Police lights
Police: Shots exchanged after slow driving spikes suspicion in Sioux Falls
The Boeing 2022 ecoDemonstrator will test 30 technologies to enhance safety and sustainability....
Sioux Falls Airport Disaster Exercise ensures proper emergency response
Healthy 4th of July recipes
Healthy July 4th recipes with Well365