American Harp Society National Conference returns to Sioux Falls for the first time since 1978

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Most people never learn how to play the harp but for others such as Jeremy Chesman and Anna Vorhes, the instrument has become a major part of their lives since they first gave it a try.

“I started as a senior in high school and then continued through college, it’s very common for people to start harp later in life. A lot of people once their kids leave the house and they’ve always wanted to play they take it up,” American Harp Society Committee Member Jeremy Chesman said.

Anna Vorhes is not only an Augustana music instructor and harp player, but she is also one of the main reasons the 2022 Harp Conference returned to Sioux Falls. Vorhes along with Experience Sioux Falls started planning for the conference to come to the city all the way back in 2018.

Vorhes hopes the conference can help spread her passion for the harp to the Sioux Falls area.

“It brings joy to the people who hear it which makes the people who play it even more joyful, even if they’re only playing for their own families. And that’s what makes me play the harp. It is joyful when I play for people. They are happier and I love being able to do that,” Local Conference Chair Anna Vorhes said.

The conference features multiple performances throughout Sioux Falls giving people from around the area a chance to listen to the unique sound of harp music.

“This instrument never sounds bad. It doesn’t sound like a violin bow scraping across the strings. It doesn’t sound like a clarinet with a squeak or an oboe with a squawk. It sounds lovely no matter what you do,” Vorhes said.

Harp performers from around the world will be holding shows throughout Sioux Falls Wednesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m.

