Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Black Hills red hot for wedding venues this year

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Black Hills are a magnet for thousands of visitors throughout the year. Couples from around the region have been swarming there for wedding and elopement plans this year, and one South Dakotan has been at the center of the activity. McKenzi Taylor, the founder of Cactus Collective Weddings, counts Las Vegas, San Diego, and the Black Hills as its three premier locations for these special moments. This summer season, McKenzi Taylor and Cactus Collective Weddings are in the Black Hills, providing couples with all-inclusive wedding celebrations.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main Street
Fire destroys Wall cafe
(Source: Gray News)
Boy seriously injured while hiking in Custer State Park
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
Shocking surveillance video shows a father trying to protect his 7-month old baby from a man...
Caught on video: Father with baby pushes away man with gun
Police: Panhandler assaulted after given money

Latest News

Once renovations are complete, the second floor of The Ward Plaza & Hotel will have 18 guest...
Ward Plaza returning to roots with interior renovation
Black Hills red hot for wedding venues this year
Heat and Humidity Return
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Severe weather damage in Sioux Falls
Highest number of dangerous weather reports in Sioux Falls since 2004