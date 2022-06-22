Black Hills red hot for wedding venues this year

SPEARFISH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Black Hills are a magnet for thousands of visitors throughout the year. Couples from around the region have been swarming there for wedding and elopement plans this year, and one South Dakotan has been at the center of the activity. McKenzi Taylor, the founder of Cactus Collective Weddings, counts Las Vegas, San Diego, and the Black Hills as its three premier locations for these special moments. This summer season, McKenzi Taylor and Cactus Collective Weddings are in the Black Hills, providing couples with all-inclusive wedding celebrations.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.