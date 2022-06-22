Camp POSTCARD has a meaningful impact on officers and youth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A free camp for Sioux Falls youth has a meaningful impact on both the officers and the kids who participate.

Lt. Andrew Siebenborn spoke at length about the Camp POSTCARD (Peace Officers Striving to Create and Reinforce Dreams) summer camp experience that SFPD put on for school kids going into 7th grade. Volunteers of America, Dakotas led the effort to fundraise for this camp that allows students to attend at no cost. The week-long camp was held at Camp NeSoDak on Lake Enemy Swim near Waubay, SD from June 5-10.

Lt. Siebenborn said the experience was just as meaningful for the 14 law enforcement officials who took on the role of camp counselors, as it was for the 38 kids who attended.

“I can’t tell you how many great things happened at this, happened at this camp, you know, about building relationships with the, with the young men and women, and we’ve, we’ve really got incredible, incredible kids in this, in this community regardless of background,” said Lt. Siebenborn. “And sometimes it’s easy for us as law enforcement, sometimes when we don’t always see kids, young men, young women doing positive things, this camp is great for us personally just to, to, to, to continue to let us know there’s far more young men and women doing great things in our, in our community and it was just such a great thing to see the young men and women at this camp just thrive and grow as campers.”

The camp taught the youth self-esteem, leadership, and decision-making skills while building trust with the law enforcement officers, according to a press release from the Lieutenant.

Lt. Siebenborn said he believes this camp is making a difference and, “We all look forward to hosting it next year.”

