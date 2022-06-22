Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Camp POSTCARD has a meaningful impact on officers and youth

Lt. Andrew Siebenborn
Lt. Andrew Siebenborn(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A free camp for Sioux Falls youth has a meaningful impact on both the officers and the kids who participate.

Lt. Andrew Siebenborn spoke at length about the Camp POSTCARD (Peace Officers Striving to Create and Reinforce Dreams) summer camp experience that SFPD put on for school kids going into 7th grade. Volunteers of America, Dakotas led the effort to fundraise for this camp that allows students to attend at no cost. The week-long camp was held at Camp NeSoDak on Lake Enemy Swim near Waubay, SD from June 5-10.

Lt. Siebenborn said the experience was just as meaningful for the 14 law enforcement officials who took on the role of camp counselors, as it was for the 38 kids who attended.

“I can’t tell you how many great things happened at this, happened at this camp, you know, about building relationships with the, with the young men and women, and we’ve, we’ve really got incredible, incredible kids in this, in this community regardless of background,” said Lt. Siebenborn. “And sometimes it’s easy for us as law enforcement, sometimes when we don’t always see kids, young men, young women doing positive things, this camp is great for us personally just to, to, to, to continue to let us know there’s far more young men and women doing great things in our, in our community and it was just such a great thing to see the young men and women at this camp just thrive and grow as campers.”

The camp taught the youth self-esteem, leadership, and decision-making skills while building trust with the law enforcement officers, according to a press release from the Lieutenant.

Lt. Siebenborn said he believes this camp is making a difference and, “We all look forward to hosting it next year.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main Street
Fire destroys Wall cafe
(Source: Gray News)
Boy seriously injured while hiking in Custer State Park
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
Shocking surveillance video shows a father trying to protect his 7-month old baby from a man...
Caught on video: Father with baby pushes away man with gun
Police: Panhandler assaulted after given money

Latest News

With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputy Lindquist
Pennington Deputy kept people safe while Wall building burned
Police lights
Police: Shots exchanged after slow driving spikes suspicion in Sioux Falls
This year will mark the first time the conference has been in Sioux Falls since 1978.
American Harp Society National Conference returns to Sioux Falls for the first time since 1978