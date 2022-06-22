Doug Johnson and Sheldon Haudenschild talk about big week at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -To say that it’s a big week ahead at Huset’s Speedway is a huge understatement. If you love watching the best in the world compete, starting tomorrow Brandon is the place to be. That’s because the World of Outlaws are now here for 4 straight days because of the rain-out earlier this month.

Wednesday night is the re-schedule of the June 5th World of Outlaws race at Huset’s... and the following 3 night’s it’s the High Bank Nationals with Saturday night featuring $100,000 to the winner.

Doug Johnson who is the GM at Huset’s is pumped and so are the drivers. ”Yeah we’re really excited to have them here for 4 days. It gives them and the fans a chance to, especially with the high fuel prices now, it gives them and the fans a chance to stay put and not have that added expense of traveling up and down the road day in and day out. It gives them a chance to stay here and enjoy some the the amenities around Sioux Falls and Brandon. It’s part of our ultimate plan to build bigger events like this and hopefully we can continue with this on into the future and more bigger events like this as well.”

Sheldon Haudenschild says, ”Yeah for sure. I always enjoy hanging somewhere for more than a day or so. Lucky to be in Sioux Falls, great town and a great race track at Huset’s too. So I love hanging out here.”

It doesn’t matter where he’s hanging out, it right now. He’s won 5 of the last 9 Outlaws races. The drivers love the track in Brandon. It’s smaller and faster and the fans make it a great venue as well.

And Wednesday night thru Saturday it will be the place to be if you are a sprint car fan.

