Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Doug Johnson and Sheldon Haudenschild talk about big week at Huset’s Speedway

4 straight nights of the World of Outlaws at Huset’s Speedway
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -To say that it’s a big week ahead at Huset’s Speedway is a huge understatement. If you love watching the best in the world compete, starting tomorrow Brandon is the place to be. That’s because the World of Outlaws are now here for 4 straight days because of the rain-out earlier this month.

Wednesday night is the re-schedule of the June 5th World of Outlaws race at Huset’s... and the following 3 night’s it’s the High Bank Nationals with Saturday night featuring $100,000 to the winner.

Doug Johnson who is the GM at Huset’s is pumped and so are the drivers. ”Yeah we’re really excited to have them here for 4 days. It gives them and the fans a chance to, especially with the high fuel prices now, it gives them and the fans a chance to stay put and not have that added expense of traveling up and down the road day in and day out. It gives them a chance to stay here and enjoy some the the amenities around Sioux Falls and Brandon. It’s part of our ultimate plan to build bigger events like this and hopefully we can continue with this on into the future and more bigger events like this as well.”

Sheldon Haudenschild says, ”Yeah for sure. I always enjoy hanging somewhere for more than a day or so. Lucky to be in Sioux Falls, great town and a great race track at Huset’s too. So I love hanging out here.”

It doesn’t matter where he’s hanging out, it right now. He’s won 5 of the last 9 Outlaws races. The drivers love the track in Brandon. It’s smaller and faster and the fans make it a great venue as well.

And Wednesday night thru Saturday it will be the place to be if you are a sprint car fan.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Boy seriously injured while hiking in Custer State Park
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
Shocking surveillance video shows a father trying to protect his 7-month old baby from a man...
Caught on video: Father with baby pushes away man with gun
Main Street
Fire destroys Wall cafe

Latest News

Jabari Henry continues his torrid start for Canaries against Lincoln
Jabari Henry continues his torrid start with Canaries against Lincoln at Bird Cage
Bert Blyleven compares Luis Arraez to a Twins all-time great
Bert Blyleven gives high praise to Twins leading hitter Luis Arraez
Jabari Henry continues his torrid start for Canaries against Lincoln
Jabari Henry continues his torrid start for Canaries against Lincoln
Bert Blyleven compares Luis Arraez to a Twins all-time great
Luis Arraez gets lofty comparison from former Twins great Bert Blyleven