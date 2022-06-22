Free laptops and internet for Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe from Valley FiberCom

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe announced it has been awarded federal grant monies as part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program to provide its tribal members with prepaid internet services.

The approximately $2.5 million dollars awarded to the tribe will provide free high-speed internet services to all qualified tribal households in the city of Flandreau and serviceable surrounding areas for five years. Certain qualifying tribal households can also get a laptop. Additional information and applications to sign up for both the service and the laptop will be released this fall, according to a press release from the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe.

“With this grant, tribal members will have the opportunity to implement robust, gigabit, fiber broadband services into their lives. This opportunity will help place FSST members on a level playing field with other area citizens and businesses, creating sustainability of broadband access and increased opportunities,” said Valley FiberCom GM/CEO, Jeff Symens.

Valley FiberCom, a division of Valley Communications, has been chosen to be the tribes’ Internet Service Provider for the duration of the grant. The company will also offer various computer classes on how to use the laptop. For the majority of the tribal community, Valley FiberCom’s high-speed service will be a significant upgrade from their current internet utilities, reads the release.

“Valley FiberCom is extremely excited to provide both the services and support to assist FSST in executing on their recently awarded Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program Grant,” said Symens.

