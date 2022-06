SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Well365 founder Trisha Dohn shared healthy 4th of July recipes to consider this upcoming holiday. She made two easy on-the-go snacks for kids or entertaining outside. Along with a fruit salsa paired with homemade cinnamon pita chips. Who knew veggies and fruit could be so fun!

https://corewell365.com/

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.