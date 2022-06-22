Avera Medical Minute
Highest number of dangerous weather reports in Sioux Falls since 2004

Severe weather damage in Sioux Falls
Severe weather damage in Sioux Falls(Jill Fredrickson)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the US National Weather Service Sioux Falls South Dakota, there have been a high number of severe weather reports in the area.

There have been 232 warnings issued for tornados and severe thunderstorms in the NWS Sioux Falls forecast area. This is the most warnings issued to this point in the Summer since 2004, and the 3rd most since 1986. This is even after the severe hail criteria increased to 1″ in 2010.

Highest number of severe weather reports since 2004
Highest number of severe weather reports since 2004(US National Weather Service Sioux Falls South Dakota)

