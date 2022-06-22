Jabari Henry continues his torrid start with Canaries against Lincoln at Bird Cage

Avera Medical Minute
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries dropped tom 10-25 for the season with a 6-4 loss at SF Stadium Tuesday night. Ozzie Martinez belted a 2-run HR for the lead in the first inning. Wyatt Ulrich kept the lead at 2 runs with an RBI double. After a pair of home runs, one by Justin Byrd gave the Salt Dogs the lead, Henry stepped to the plate in the bottom of the 3rd and blasted a no-doubter to left for his 13th HR and 38th RBI of the season. Both are 2nd in the American Association. But the Birds didn’t score after that and dropped a 6-4 decision thanks to a pair of 2-run bombs from former Canaries slugger Ryan Long!

The same two team play on Wednesday and Thursday night at the Birdcage.

