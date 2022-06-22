Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the...
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Georgia's highest court on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against Harris, whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial.”(Stephen B. Morton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s highest court has overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours.

The Georgia Supreme Court opinion released Wednesday says the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial.”

Justin Ross Harris, 41, was convicted in November 2016 on eight counts including malice murder in the death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper.

A judge sentenced him to life without parole as well as 32 more years in prison for other crimes.

The high court upheld Harris’ convictions on three sex crimes committed against a 16-year-old girl that Harris had not appealed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Boy seriously injured while hiking in Custer State Park
Main Street
Fire destroys Wall cafe
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
Shocking surveillance video shows a father trying to protect his 7-month old baby from a man...
Caught on video: Father with baby pushes away man with gun
Police: Panhandler assaulted after given money

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Powell: Fed will decide on rate hikes ‘meeting by meeting’
Foam is sprayed on a jet that caught fire upon landing at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.
3 injured when jetliner crash lands, catches fire in Miami
According to the sheriff’s office, 25-year-old Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge was shot as he...
South Carolina deputy shot and killed in the line of duty
Healthy 4th of July recipes
Healthy July 4th recipes with Well365
The White House has been working to make supply more available as it has faced pressure from...
US importing baby formula from Mexico to ease shortage