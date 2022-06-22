Avera Medical Minute
Pennington Deputy kept people safe while Wall building burned

Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputy Lindquist
Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputy Lindquist(Pennington County Sheriff’s Department)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WALL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook a heroic story of a deputy who kept people safe while a building in Wall was engulfed in flames.

According to the post, Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputy Lindquist was on duty when the Cactus Bar on Wall’s main street went up in flames Monday night. While on-site, he was told a man was trapped in a room on the upper floor living space. Deputy Lindquist had the help of another citizen, and together they were able to pull the man through a window and helped him to safety.

Deputy Lindquist then turned to the chaos of the distressed people who were trying to re-enter the building to rescue their loved ones- who were already safe outside. Deputy Lindquist prevented people in the crowd from re-entering the burning building, knowing they would most likely not make it back out.

Deputy Lindquist was treated for smoke inhalation and released on the scene.

The post reads, “Deputy Lindquist’s diligent service to the community, bravery, training, and willingness to place himself in danger to save others, undoubtedly prevented loss of life during this tragic fire.”

