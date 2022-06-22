Police: Shots exchanged after slow driving spikes suspicion in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said no serious injuries were reported after a diver’s slow speed spiked suspicion, which led to a tailgate and an exchange of shots fired.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, a couple of guys were outside a home in southeast Sioux Falls when they noticed a minivan drove past very slowly. One of the two men was concerned, so they decided to follow the minivan to figure out what was going on.

Reports indicate the two cars stopped at a gas station, words were exchanged and they parted ways. Both cars then drove around trying to find each other again. Someone from the minivan fired a gun, and the shots were returned from the other car. Then they parted ways. One person in the car that decided to follow the minivan was slightly injured with a scrape.

Authorities think the minivan was a gray Ford Windstar and are unsure if it sustained damage, but the other car had a window broken. Authorities think they may have found the minivan but no one was in it at the time, so they are not sure.

No arrests have been made at this time and the case is still under investigation.

