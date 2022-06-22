Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Airport Disaster Exercise ensures proper emergency response

The Boeing 2022 ecoDemonstrator will test 30 technologies to enhance safety and sustainability....
The Boeing 2022 ecoDemonstrator will test 30 technologies to enhance safety and sustainability. Shown here, an image of the airplane – a Boeing-owned 777-200 ER (Extended Range). (Image: Boeing)(PRNewswire)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Airport Disaster Exercise will take place Wednesday, June 15, to ensure local rescue operations are up-to-date.

The Sioux Falls Airport Authority, first-response agencies, and Sioux Falls hospitals will be participating in a full-scale disaster exercise on the airfield at Joe Foss Field. Full-scale exercises are conducted every three years to ensure the airport and supporting agencies are ready to respond to aircraft incidents.

