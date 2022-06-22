Sioux Falls Airport Disaster Exercise ensures proper emergency response

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Airport Disaster Exercise will take place Wednesday, June 15, to ensure local rescue operations are up-to-date.

The Sioux Falls Airport Authority, first-response agencies, and Sioux Falls hospitals will be participating in a full-scale disaster exercise on the airfield at Joe Foss Field. Full-scale exercises are conducted every three years to ensure the airport and supporting agencies are ready to respond to aircraft incidents.

