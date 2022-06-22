Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls police receive reports of scammers using officers’ names

Scam alert
Scam alert(Source: MGN)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office has received reports of scammers calling victims, pretending to be law officers.

Authorities are saying scammers are using the names of actual deputies, threatening to arrest people if they do not pay them. The Facebook post read, “The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office and the Sioux Falls Police Department will never call and threaten to arrest you for a warrant and ask that you provide payment over the phone using some kind of pre-paid credit card, iTunes card, or gift card in order to avoid arrest.”

Officers say do not send payment or release personal information to these scammers over the phone.

