Warm but not too humid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We should see plenty of sunshine across the region again today. The wind won’t be as strong as it was yesterday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. The humidity is going to stay low today, so it should be a comfortable afternoon. Overnight, we’ll stay clear with lows falling into the 60s for most of us.

By the time we get to Thursday, hot temperatures will be making a comeback as highs bounce back into the 90s. This will trigger some isolated showers and thunderstorms in northeastern South Dakota by Thursday night and into very early Friday morning. Another chance of thunderstorms will be possible on Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Friday’s highs by the way will be in the 90s as well.

This weekend is looking to be not as humid as another cold front will move through. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s with overnight lows in the 50s. It’s going to be comfortable for a change! Temperatures will begin to rise once more heading into next week with highs slowly rising into the 80s to near 90.

