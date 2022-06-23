Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

6 dead in West Virginia helicopter crash

Team Coverage | 6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
By Eric Fossell, Andrew Colegrove, Matt Lackritz and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Six people have died in a fiery helicopter crash Wednesday evening, said Ray Bryant, the chief of operations for the Logan Emergency Ambulance Authority,

The identities of the victims haven’t been confirmed, but Bryant said the passengers were not local, WSAZ reported.

He said the helicopter, a Bell UH-1B, was a Vietnam-era Huey based out of the Logan airport and was used for tourism flights.

Bryant said at this time it’s not confirmed exactly what went wrong during the flight. The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Bryant said it was on fire when crews arrived at the scene, and firefighters put the fire out.

The road is expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours.

Bryant said one of the owners of the helicopter showed up at the scene after the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating. The road is blocked off about a mile from the crash site.

Bobbi Childs, who lives about a mile from where the crash happened, said she called 911 and rushed to the scene. She said she ran back crying, traumatized by what she had seen.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Sioux Falls police said no serious injuries were reported after a diver’s slow speed spiked...
Police: Shots exchanged after slow driving spikes suspicion in Sioux Falls
Main Street
Fire destroys Wall cafe
A humane shelter is reeling amid an influx of pets given up by owners who can no longer afford...
Blaming inflation, more pet owners are giving up their pets, shelter says
Lincoln County Deputies were able to find the suspect Kip Hartwick, 27, from Canton.
Police: Suspect faces multiple charges after setting fire to stolen car

Latest News

Protestors in support of Ukraine stand with signs and EU flags during a demonstration outside...
European Union leaders set to grant Ukraine candidate status
Ukrainian soldiers use American-supplied M777 Howitzers against Russian targets.
Russians focus firepower to seize 2 villages in east Ukraine
Anita Alvarez of United States, center, is taken from the pool after collapsing during the solo...
US coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer at worlds
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency