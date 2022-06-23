Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Scoliosis Awareness Month

2662055 - radiography of a young female spine with severe scoliosis
2662055 - radiography of a young female spine with severe scoliosis(WEAU)
By Sam Wright
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Scoliosis is an abnormal curve of the spine when looking at someone face to face or from the back. It can be easily visible, but symptoms are not always as prevalent according to Dr. Geoffrey Haft who says, “There are often no symptoms at all. Most patients have no back pain and it often goes unnoticed until it becomes more severe.”

As with most health concerns, early detection makes a big difference. Ideally, a primary care doctor or school nurse could identify it early and treatment can be simple and non-surgical. Treatments could involve a brace, physical therapy, or sometimes no treatment if the curve is very mild. Early signs are asymmetry to the waist or shoulder blades when someone is bending forward and touching their toes. Observing the back, shoulder blades, or even waist would show significant asymmetry to what the contour of the spine looks like.

June is Scoliosis Awareness Month and it affects 3/100 people. Cases can be mild, but doctors want people to do what they can to possibly identify it early on.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Sioux Falls police said no serious injuries were reported after a diver’s slow speed spiked...
Police: Shots exchanged after slow driving spikes suspicion in Sioux Falls
Main Street
Fire destroys Wall cafe
A humane shelter is reeling amid an influx of pets given up by owners who can no longer afford...
Blaming inflation, more pet owners are giving up their pets, shelter says
Lincoln County Deputies were able to find the suspect Kip Hartwick, 27, from Canton.
Police: Suspect faces multiple charges after setting fire to stolen car

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute Father’s Day Feature: Dads recovering from STEMI
Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood pauses abortion services in Sioux Falls
Men's Health ribbon with graphic
Avera Medical Minute: June is Men’s Health Awareness Month
Avera Medical Minute: Finding relief from chronic nerve pain