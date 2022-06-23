Avera Medical Minute: Scoliosis Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Scoliosis is an abnormal curve of the spine when looking at someone face to face or from the back. It can be easily visible, but symptoms are not always as prevalent according to Dr. Geoffrey Haft who says, “There are often no symptoms at all. Most patients have no back pain and it often goes unnoticed until it becomes more severe.”

As with most health concerns, early detection makes a big difference. Ideally, a primary care doctor or school nurse could identify it early and treatment can be simple and non-surgical. Treatments could involve a brace, physical therapy, or sometimes no treatment if the curve is very mild. Early signs are asymmetry to the waist or shoulder blades when someone is bending forward and touching their toes. Observing the back, shoulder blades, or even waist would show significant asymmetry to what the contour of the spine looks like.

June is Scoliosis Awareness Month and it affects 3/100 people. Cases can be mild, but doctors want people to do what they can to possibly identify it early on.

