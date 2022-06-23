Canaries play ball to ‘Crush Cancer’ June 23

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries are hosting “Crush Cancer Night” at The Birdcage and they’ll face the Lincoln Saltdogs.

Gates open at 6 p.m., with the game starting at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.

The Birds will wear special pink and purple jerseys to honor cancer awareness, and fans can take those jerseys home via a special digital jersey raffle.

Proceeds from the raffle will go directly and entirely to the family of Harper Skajewski, an 8-year-old Stage IV Wilms Relapse (kidney) cancer patient from Sioux Falls.

Skajewski will be in attendance and throw out the ceremonial first pitch at about 6:55 p.m. She will be also honored after the third inning as the team’s “Hometown Hero” for the game, an honor typically bestowed on a military veteran.

The first 700 people through the gates will receive “I Stand Up For” signs, which will give fans an opportunity to write in the name of a loved one who has battled cancer. After the fifth inning is completed, in a show of solidarity, fans will be encouraged to stand and hold up those signs during a moment of silence to pay tribute to those cancer patients and victims.

The Canaries will have three more games on their current six-game homestand after tonight. Friday is Negro Leagues Celebration Night, which also honors the rich African-American history of Sioux Falls and South Dakota. Negro Leagues Baseball Museum co-founder and award-winning baseball author Phil Dixon will sign copies of his tenth book about the Negro Leagues and play the national anthem on trumpet. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday is Front Line Workers Night, with free admission for all police and fire department employees, Emergency Medical Technicians, nurses, and nurses’ assistants. The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday is the 2nd Annual Dad Bod Olympics, with gates opening at Noon and fans getting the chance to play catch in the outfield from 12-12:30, plus run the bases after the game.

For more information about these events and tickets, click here

