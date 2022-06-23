Center of Hope adds new program to help Sioux Falls community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Center of Hope has been providing transportation in the form of bicycles to those in need for over 15 years.

The non-profit is now helping the public in even more ways with its new Earn-Your-Way program.

“Guests who are looking for work or just started work can earn points for bikes, IDs, work boots, work clothing, and other items that they really need to get back on their feet and they do that through community service, through our partnering agencies,” Director of Programs Adam Hofer said.

With partners such as the Bishop Dudley House, Salvation Army, and more, the Earn-Your-Way program helps people get what they need while helping others in need around the area.

“Our guests have worked hundreds if not thousands of hours at those agencies which have been a blessing to those agencies while also being a blessing to themselves cause they got what they needed to get back on their feet,” Hofer said.

Organizers say it’s extremely rewarding to help people get back on their feet through their programs.

“Many people we serve are homeless or working poor having a hard time getting by, so seeing them take the next steps to reach self-sufficiency to see them thrive and not just survive is so rewarding,” Hofer said.

To fund the new program Center of Hope is holding an online and in-person silent auction as well as a pancake breakfast fundraiser Saturday, June 25 from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church in Sioux Falls.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.