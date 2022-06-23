Avera Medical Minute
DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

Asa Woodenknife, 31 from Sioux Falls was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement,...
Asa Woodenknife, 31 from Sioux Falls was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a former violent offender, and possession of a stolen vehicle.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place after police discovered a stolen vehicle.

Assistant Chief Nick Cook said the shooting happened Wednesday around 6:52 p.m. Officers had located a stolen vehicle in a business parking lot in southwest Sioux Falls. Officers approached the vehicle and the suspect attempted to flee on foot. The suspect produced a knife, and then shortly after he discarded it and pulled out a gun.

Cook said the officer then took out his gun and shot at the suspect. The suspect was not injured, but dropped his gun and ran into the street. He was apprehended by an officer and a struggle ensued, and shortly after the officer gained custody. No injuries were reported.

Officials say Asa Woodenknife, 31, from Sioux Falls, was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a former violent offender, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

There was a front-seat passenger in the stolen car who did not flee. Erika Bruguier, also from Sioux Falls, was charged with being a parole absconder.

The case was turned over to the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigations since an officer’s firearm was discharged. The officer who discharged his firearm is currently on paid leave, which is stand procedure in any officer-involved shooting. Authorities did not find any damage to cars or buildings from the shots fired.

Later that night, authorities say a drunk driver drove through crime tape into the middle of this crime scene that is currently under investigation. Read the details on that incident here.

