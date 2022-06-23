Avera Medical Minute
Drunk driver arrested after driving through police tape at active crime scene, authorities say

Joshua Rome
Joshua Rome(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he drove through the middle of an active crime scene while intoxicated.

Thirty-nine-year-old Joshua Rome was arrested on several counts including DWI, reckless driving, and outstanding warrants from Iowa.

The incident took place Wednesday evening in one of the busiest areas of Sioux Falls. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said a large police presence was investigating an officer-involved shooting on W. 41st Street just east of the I-29 interchange. A portion of 41st Street as well as several nearby business parking lots were cordoned off by police tape while officers gathered evidence.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said during the investigation, a vehicle driving “at a high rate of speed” through a nearby parking lot drove through the police tape. Officers yelled at the driver trying to get him to stop.

The vehicle slowed down and ended up coming to a stop “just about right in the middle of the crime scene,” Clemens said. Officers arrested Rome at the scene.

Clemens said that while it does not appear Rome impacted the investigation, incidents like these can pose a risk to both officers and the integrity of investigations.

“It’s not difficult,” Clemens said. “We try to make it as obvious as possible where crime scenes are, so people don’t come into that. Obviously, he just wasn’t paying attention.”

