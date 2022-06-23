Avera Medical Minute
Friday is the final deadline for Pigskin Preview materials from area high school football coaches

Final deadline is Friday to have your high school football team in the Pigskin Preview magazine
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -And though it still seems a ways off, a new football season is approaching and that means its time for a new edition of the Pigskin Preview.

We’ll be putting our latest magazine together soon and we need your help to get as many schools as we can in.

Coaches and athletic directors who haven’t sent in your questionnaire, please email our content director Brad Green and send your rosters in. EMAIL BRADLEYJAMESGREEN@GMAIL.COM

The deadline is passed and this is one final chance to send in your information and be in the Pigskin Preview for 2022.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

