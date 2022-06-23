Good Samaritan Society celebrated National CNA week with food trucks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Certified Nursing Assistants do a lot of important work in health care, but they don’t always get the recognition they’ve earned.

That’s why this week is recognized as National CNA Week. The good samaritan society celebrated the occasion at their Sioux Falls Village on Wednesday, by bringing in food trucks and providing lunch for their CNAs.

Many of these assistants are taking on more duties because of ongoing staffing shortages and while the job is a lot of work, CNAs say it’s also very rewarding.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.