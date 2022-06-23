Avera Medical Minute
Good Samaritan Society celebrated National CNA week with food trucks

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Certified Nursing Assistants do a lot of important work in health care, but they don’t always get the recognition they’ve earned.

That’s why this week is recognized as National CNA Week. The good samaritan society celebrated the occasion at their Sioux Falls Village on Wednesday, by bringing in food trucks and providing lunch for their CNAs.

Many of these assistants are taking on more duties because of ongoing staffing shortages and while the job is a lot of work, CNAs say it’s also very rewarding.

