Heat and humidity are back

Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The heat and humidity will be on the rise through the rest of today. Highs will be in the lower 90s east and the mid 90s north and west. Add in the humidity and it will feel more like the mid and upper 90s with some feels-like temperatures pushing 100! By this evening, some storms will be popping up in two locations - northeastern South Dakota and northern Nebraska. There will be a Marginal Risk for severe weather which is a level 1 out of 5. The main threats would be for some hail and strong wind gusts. The storms will be isolated.

We’ll do it all over again on Friday with a similar setup. It’s going to be hot with temperatures reaching the lower to mid 90s, storms will fire up later on in the day and some of those storms could become severe as well. Large hail and damaging wind gusts would be the main risks. A cold front will be sparking these storms which will lead us into a mild weekend.

Cooler temperatures are on the way this weekend with highs falling into the upper 70s to near 80 with lower humidity. The heat will gradually build back in later next week with highs by Tuesday and Wednesday getting back into the 80s to near 90 with storm chances popping back up by the end of next week.

Dakota News Now weather page

