House move to impact traffic in eastern Sioux Falls Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a house move will affect travel in parts of eastern Sioux Falls Thursday.

The house will be moved from Lotta Street in southern Sioux Falls, police say. Its route will take it south on Minnesota Avenue down to W. 85th Street. From there the house will head east to Veterans Parkway. It will then go north to E. 10th Street, before heading east on 10th Street. The house will eventually end up at S. Sneve Avenue.

The move began around 9 a.m., and should be done around noon.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.