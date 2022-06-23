Avera Medical Minute
House move to impact traffic in eastern Sioux Falls Thursday

traffic alert
traffic alert(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a house move will affect travel in parts of eastern Sioux Falls Thursday.

The house will be moved from Lotta Street in southern Sioux Falls, police say. Its route will take it south on Minnesota Avenue down to W. 85th Street. From there the house will head east to Veterans Parkway. It will then go north to E. 10th Street, before heading east on 10th Street. The house will eventually end up at S. Sneve Avenue.

The move began around 9 a.m., and should be done around noon.

