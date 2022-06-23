Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

June 22nd Plays of the Week

Top plays from baseball, soccer, auto racing and track
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Aberdeen got off to a hot start against Yankton in the Dakota Classic, with Brock Martin striking out not only the first side he faced, but the second side as well. Six batters up, six batters down.

After four draws and three one-goal losses on the year the Sioux Falls Thunder finally picked up a win, in help with Michael Virgen burying this ball in the back of the net after the nice run.

It was a battle of the siblings at I-90 Speedway in the IMCA Race Saver Sprints, as Nick Barger edges out his brother Nate Barger for the win on the last turn of the last lap.

Rapid City Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum has already had a great career as a long distance runner. But the soon-to-be senior made history by running a sub-four minute mile in the Brooks PR Invitational at 3:59.51, becoming the 17th high schooler in national history to do so.

And our top play this week goes to the Sioux Falls Canaries’ Wyatt Ulrich, launching a walk-off home run to give the Canaries the 6-5 win over the Gary South Shore Railcats.

And those are your plays of the week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main Street
Fire destroys Wall cafe
(Source: Gray News)
Boy seriously injured while hiking in Custer State Park
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
Shocking surveillance video shows a father trying to protect his 7-month old baby from a man...
Caught on video: Father with baby pushes away man with gun
Police: Panhandler assaulted after given money

Latest News

World of Outlaws drivers are excited to be back at Huset's Speedway
World of Outlaws drivers are excited to be back at Huset’s Speedway
Ruff night for Canaries in loss to "Dogs" at Birdcage
Ruff night for the Canaries as they lose to Lincoln despite encouraging crowd
Final deadline for Pigskin Preview Magazine information is Friday
Friday is the final deadline for Pigskin Preview materials from area high school football coaches
World of Outlaws drivers are excited to be back at Huset's Speedway
World of Outlaws drivers excited to be back at Huset's Speedway