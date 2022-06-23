June 22nd Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Aberdeen got off to a hot start against Yankton in the Dakota Classic, with Brock Martin striking out not only the first side he faced, but the second side as well. Six batters up, six batters down.

After four draws and three one-goal losses on the year the Sioux Falls Thunder finally picked up a win, in help with Michael Virgen burying this ball in the back of the net after the nice run.

It was a battle of the siblings at I-90 Speedway in the IMCA Race Saver Sprints, as Nick Barger edges out his brother Nate Barger for the win on the last turn of the last lap.

Rapid City Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum has already had a great career as a long distance runner. But the soon-to-be senior made history by running a sub-four minute mile in the Brooks PR Invitational at 3:59.51, becoming the 17th high schooler in national history to do so.

And our top play this week goes to the Sioux Falls Canaries’ Wyatt Ulrich, launching a walk-off home run to give the Canaries the 6-5 win over the Gary South Shore Railcats.

