Local cities reminding residents of watering restrictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As hot weather bears down on the region, many property owners will begin to water their lawns more often.

However, be careful, because each city has its own ordinance that could fine residents for using water when they’re not supposed to.

So, it’s important you know when you can and can’t water.

Brandon City Administrator Bryan Read says managing water is one of each city’s most important tasks.

That’s why each city has its own lawn watering program.

“Our water plant can only produce so many gallons of water a day, so that’s the big issue that we have, so we’re trying to keep that so it’s not running 24 hours a day at 100% capacity,” Read said.

It’s a similar thought process in other communities.

In Brandon, Tea, and Sioux Falls, even-numbered addresses may water lawns on even-numbered calendar dates, and properties with odd-numbered addresses may water lawns on odd-numbered calendar dates.

Harrisburg has its own unique system. However, all local plans share time restrictions that won’t let you water during the afternoon hours.

Derek Haffner, the owner of Green 4 Ever, a lawn care service in Sioux Falls, says the restrictions fall well within the boundaries of maintaining healthy grass.

“We definitely don’t want to have a sprinkler system running during the heat of the day,” Haffner said. “The perfect scenario for our clients is, we’d recommend, the last drop is hitting right as the sun is rising.”

While he can only speak for Brandon, Read says abiding by the guidelines helps prevent from further restrictions throughout the season.

“If the folks would follow the even-odd (ordinance), it’s highly unlikely we would move into any other condition,” Read said.

Haffner agrees water conservation is important.

“We’d recommend half an inch of water twice a week,” Haffner said about the amount someone should water their lawn.

And, even when the temps soar, you get the most out of your lawn by being consistent.

“Having that commitment and consistency for the turf will really help keep it healthy and maximize the water that you’ve invested,” Haffner said.

Each individual community will update its residents about any current restrictions through its city’s website. Links to each of those are below.

For Sioux Falls, click here.

For Brandon, click here.

For Harrisburg, click here.

For Tea, click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.