Michael J. Fox to be awarded honorary Oscar

Michael J. Fox attends "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala benefiting...
Michael J. Fox attends "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala benefiting The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at Jazz at Lincoln Center Frederick P. Rose Hall on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Michael J. Fox has been selected to receive an honorary Oscar award.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will give him the Jean Hershold Humanitarian Award in November.

It’s both for his work as an actor and as a founder of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Fox started the foundation in 2000, nine years after he was diagnosed with the disease.

The actor rose to fame in the 1980s when he starred as young capitalist Alex Keaton on the TV show “Family Ties.”

He’s also starred in several movies, most notably as the protagonist Marty McFly in the “Back to the Future” franchise.

Fox has won Emmy awards, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild awards and even a Grammy, but this will be his first Oscar.

The award will be presented at the Academy’s Governors awards Nov. 19.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

