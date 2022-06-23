NSU Regional Sports Complex selected as finalist for national award

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State University’s new Regional Sports Complex has been selected as a finalist for a national architectural design award.

The Regional Sports Complex, which includes Dacotah Bank Stadium and Koehler Hall of Fame Field, is featured in Athletic Business magazine’s 35th Annual Architectural Showcase.

The sports complex is one of 52 finalists of athletics, fitness, and recreation facilities—all of which were constructed within the past three years, said Kody Schochenmaier of CO-OP Architecture, which designed the facility along with DLR Group.

The finalists are all featured in the current issue of Athletic Business magazine, including photos and a narrative description of the facility. Online, the feature includes a digital component that can be viewed here.

This summer, the facilities will be judged by a panel of leading sports, fitness, and recreation facility architects, Schochenmaier said. Ten winners will be selected and announced in the magazine’s October 2022 issue, with awards presented at the Athletic Business National Show, set for Nov. 16-19 in Orlando, Florida according to a press release from the university.

This isn’t the first accolade for Northern’s newest athletic facility.

“This would be a second award nomination for the NSU Regional Sports Complex,” Schochenmaier said. “In September of 2021, CO-OP Architecture took home the South Dakota Society of the American Institute of Architects ‘Merit Award in Architecture’ for the NSU Regional Sports Complex project.”

NSU’s past recognitions

Other buildings on the NSU campus have been recognized in the past as well. In 2020, the Athletic and Recreation Fields Pavilion, also designed by CO-OP, won a 2019 AIA South Dakota Merit Award. Also, the Jewett Regional Science Education Center, designed by TSP Inc., won the People’s Choice Award.

The NSU Regional Sports Complex opened in fall 2021 with the inaugural Wolves football game at Dacotah Bank Stadium. For details and season ticket information, visit NSU Wolves.

