Planned Parenthood won’t change Iowa waiting period requirement

Planned Parenthood sign (file)
Planned Parenthood sign (file)(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa attorney general’s office says a state Supreme Court decision that requires a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion won’t take effect until next month, but the state’s main abortion provider says it will immediately require the waiting period.

A spokesman for the Iowa attorney general’s office on Wednesday said last week’s ruling would not take effect until the case has been returned to the lower court judge for further action, likely around July 8.

After the ruling, Planned Parenthood North Central States officials had said the organization would immediately implement the waiting period.

Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Emily Bisek says despite the attorney general’s belief that the waiting period wasn’t required yet, it would stick by its decision.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

