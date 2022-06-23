Avera Medical Minute
Ruff night for the Canaries as they lose to Lincoln despite encouraging crowd

Birds lose despite plenty of noise from the stands in loss to Dogs
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Wyatt Ulrich extended his league-leading hitting streak to 18 games and Ozzie Martinez recorded another three-hit game but it wasn’t enough as the Canaries dropped a 9-5 decision to Lincoln.

The Birds struck for a run in the first inning as Gavin LaValley doubled to plate Martinez. Sioux Falls would load the bases with nobody in the third and Angelo Altavilla crossed home plate on a ground ball double play.

But Lincoln scored three times with two outs in the top of the fourth, capturing a lead they wouldn’t give up. The Saltdogs then struck for two runs in the sixth inning, two in the seventh and two more in the ninth to build a seven-run cushion.

The Birds put together a rally in the final frame, scoring three runs on a pair of infield singles and a throwing error but could get no closer.

Martinez finished the game 3-5 with an RBI while Ulrich finished 2-5 to lead six Canaries in the hit column. Sioux Falls is now 10-26 and will look to salvage a game in the series Thursday night at 7:05pm.

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries

