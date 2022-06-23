Ruff night for the Canaries as they lose to Lincoln despite encouraging crowd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Wyatt Ulrich extended his league-leading hitting streak to 18 games and Ozzie Martinez recorded another three-hit game but it wasn’t enough as the Canaries dropped a 9-5 decision to Lincoln.

The Birds struck for a run in the first inning as Gavin LaValley doubled to plate Martinez. Sioux Falls would load the bases with nobody in the third and Angelo Altavilla crossed home plate on a ground ball double play.

But Lincoln scored three times with two outs in the top of the fourth, capturing a lead they wouldn’t give up. The Saltdogs then struck for two runs in the sixth inning, two in the seventh and two more in the ninth to build a seven-run cushion.

The Birds put together a rally in the final frame, scoring three runs on a pair of infield singles and a throwing error but could get no closer.

Martinez finished the game 3-5 with an RBI while Ulrich finished 2-5 to lead six Canaries in the hit column. Sioux Falls is now 10-26 and will look to salvage a game in the series Thursday night at 7:05pm.

