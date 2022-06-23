Avera Medical Minute
Someone You Should Know: Native American artist sharing his culture and history

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jerry Fogg is a Native American artist who shares his culture’s history and stories through mixed-media art.

“It tells a story as do all of his art pieces, there is significance, there is meaning that draws into that person, draws the person out as they view that piece. He gets the mind to think about art and history. It tells a story,” The Canton Native Asylum Story Facilitator Ross Lothrop.

“I collect things, put them together, assemble them. Henceforth they tell a story or a tale, a myth a legend, a part of the history of our past, our present, and possibly our future,” said Jerry.

He is a Yankton Sioux tribal member who was raised on the Crow Creek Indian Reservation.

”It was the culture and the traditions of my people that I was so proud of. I looked at other Native American artists that do beautiful artwork and I said I’m going to be like that one of these days,” said Jerry.

Inspired by his environment growing up, Jerry makes his artwork through tactile and tangible objects that he arranges in a way to provoke thought.

“Being out in the country, you pick up sticks, anything you can find. Antiques, you find here and there and you put them together and you say well this is possibly a piece of history,” said Jerry.

Jerry has been creating unique pieces since he was young and has won numerous awards over the years including Artist of the year from Flandreau Indian School and Best of Show, Artists of the Plains in Sioux Falls.

“Jerry is well known across the state, in a matter of fact, his Hiawatha piece has traveled with the governor’s exhibit for over a year here a couple of years ago. His name is being recognized not just in this immediate area, but I truly believe across the country,” said Lothrop.

He is using his art as a vehicle for the voices of those who can no longer share their stories.

“I’m not a protestor, and I’m not a person that expects anything from what has happened in our past. What I like to do is let people be aware of it, acknowledge it, that it did happen. And let them feel that it is a tragedy for the Native Americans. And I’m here to help prove that,” said Jerry.

Hoping to create an open dialogue with the viewer, Jerry is always creating his next piece, on a mission to inspire and educate.

“I consider myself not only an artist but also a teacher. Anytime I can get anybody to listen and comprehend and understand, I am successful in what I do,” said Jerry.

