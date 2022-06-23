Student-led effort to expand alcohol sales policy granted by SD Board of Regents

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A unanimous vote by the South Dakota Board of Regents approved an expanded alcohol sales policy for South Dakota public universities.

The policy, effective starting the 2022-2023 school year, allows the six universities governed by the Board of Regents to extend the sale of alcoholic beverages into general admission areas of performing arts and athletic events, according to a press release from the BOR.

The student-led effort to expand alcohol sales to general admission areas began with a South Dakota Student Federation letter urging the Board of Regents to change the current alcohol sales policy, which limited alcohol sales to specially designated box seats or loge areas.

“This change came from a request from South Dakota public university students,” said BOR Executive Director, Dr. Brian Maher. “We’re seeing a move towards general admission alcohol sales at collegiate events across the country; it seemed like a good time to revisit South Dakota’s policy as well.”

More details on the policy

While the updated policy provides institutions with the flexibility to expand alcohol sales, events must meet specific criteria. Events with authorized general admission alcohol sales must have a defined start and end for alcohol purchases. Alcohol sales must be separate from general concessions, and each event must include at least one alcohol-free zone. Anyone engaged in selling or serving alcoholic beverages at these events must be trained to recognize fake IDs, prevent service to minors, identify signs of intoxication, and know how to handle disorderly customers.

To view the full policy guidelines, visit SDBOR.Edu.

