Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Video shows Vermont man attacking police troopers with excavator bucket

By Amanda Alvarado and Ike Bendavid
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont man faces aggravated assault charges after attacking troopers last week with an excavator, according to police. The assault was captured on dashboard camera.

Police told WCAX that what should have been an easy arrest turned into mayhem.

“It could have been, ‘Sir, turn around, put your hands around your back. You’re under arrest for an assault,’ and they would have driven away,” Vermont State Police Capt. Matt Daley said.

Police arrived last Tuesday to arrest 24-year-old Brandon Tallman on burglary and assault charges stemming from an incident a few days before.

When Troopers Skylar Velasquez and Gabe Schrauf arrived, his parents tried to stop them from arresting their son.

His mom, Amy Tallman, is seen holding onto Brandon Tallman, getting into a scuffle with the troopers as they try to pull him away.

Meanwhile, his dad, Wayne Tallman, gets into the cab of an excavator parked in the driveway.

“They don’t have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one,” Daley said.

While the troopers are on the ground with Amy Tallman and Brandon Tallman, Wayne Tallman lowers the excavator and uses it as a weapon by swinging it at them.

Schrauf points his gun at him but doesn’t pull the trigger.

Daley says the troopers made good decisions that day.

“It was a dangerous situation that you were put in, and in the end, you came out on top. You affected the arrest. You guys both went home that night. That’s the goal of why we went there,” Daley said.

Wayne Tallman faces several charges including reckless endangerment and assault on a protected official. Amy Tallman faces charges for impeding an officer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Sioux Falls police said no serious injuries were reported after a diver’s slow speed spiked...
Police: Shots exchanged after slow driving spikes suspicion in Sioux Falls
Main Street
Fire destroys Wall cafe
A humane shelter is reeling amid an influx of pets given up by owners who can no longer afford...
Blaming inflation, more pet owners are giving up their pets, shelter says
Lincoln County Deputies were able to find the suspect Kip Hartwick, 27, from Canton.
Police: Suspect faces multiple charges after setting fire to stolen car

Latest News

Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too...
Uvalde mayor calls on elementary school to be demolished
Ukrainian soldiers use American-supplied M777 Howitzers against Russian targets.
Russians advance on war’s front line in eastern Ukraine
Canaries host raffle to raise money for 8-year-old battling kidney cancer
Canaries play ball to ‘Crush Cancer’ June 23
Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, Mich., on Feb. 22,...
Michigan teen’s trial in school shooting moved to January
Planned Parenthood sign (file)
Planned Parenthood won’t change Iowa waiting period requirement